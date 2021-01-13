Parkside Investments LLC Sells 5,445 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.6% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Facebook by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,185,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,826 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 22.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.65. The company had a trading volume of 910,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. The stock has a market cap of $716.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.83 and its 200-day moving average is $264.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

