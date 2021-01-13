Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.49

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.49 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 14004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at $69,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $201,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.