PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 184.8% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PAX Global Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PXGYF opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. PAX Global Technology has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

