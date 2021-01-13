PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Barton Investment Management’s 4th Largest Position

Barton Investment Management decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 7.0% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $81,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.25. 227,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,497,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $244.25. The firm has a market cap of $287.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

