PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Cut by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 3.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after buying an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after buying an additional 89,778 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded up $7.26 on Wednesday, hitting $244.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,327,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.