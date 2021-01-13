PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 3.3% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $46,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.90. 7,335,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,751. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

