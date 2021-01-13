PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

