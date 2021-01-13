Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 101.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

