Peercoin Price Hits $0.43 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $82,223.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000997 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00037205 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,702,468 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

