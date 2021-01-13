Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells $6,106,400.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $6,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,448.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Cortese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $4,628,400.00.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $11.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,539,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,123. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion and a PE ratio of -116.42. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $169.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Barclays began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,450 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

