Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $167.49

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.49 and last traded at $167.36, with a volume of 236691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.04.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day moving average is $100.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $2,633,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,072,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,197 shares of company stock worth $64,499,056 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70,695 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

