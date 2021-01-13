Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PPL. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.20.

PPL traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 750,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,222. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$15.27 and a twelve month high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

