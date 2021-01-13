Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1203483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.19.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.72.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.28%.

About Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

