Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 75.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

