Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) vs. SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) Head-To-Head Review

SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get SAExploration alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SAExploration and Pembina Pipeline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Pembina Pipeline 0 5 9 0 2.64

Pembina Pipeline has a consensus target price of $41.45, suggesting a potential upside of 54.05%.

Risk & Volatility

SAExploration has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAExploration and Pembina Pipeline’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration $255.23 million 0.00 -$25.19 million N/A N/A Pembina Pipeline $5.45 billion 2.72 $1.12 billion $2.00 13.46

Pembina Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than SAExploration.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SAExploration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Pembina Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of SAExploration shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SAExploration and Pembina Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration -7.70% N/A -13.88% Pembina Pipeline 16.89% 7.96% 3.35%

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats SAExploration on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. provides seismic data acquisition, logistical support, and processing services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa. The company's seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp, survey and drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. It acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. The company operates crews that are supported by approximately 160,000 owned land channels of seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves integrated oil companies, national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 27, 2020, SAExploration Holdings, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America. The Facilities segment offers processing and fraction facilities, and other infrastructure related services to provide customers with natural gas and natural gas liquid services, as well as 326 thousands of barrels per day of natural gas liquids fractionation, 21 millions of barrels of cavern storage, and associated pipeline and rail terminalling facilities. The Marketing & New Ventures segment buys and sells hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and other basins. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SAExploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAExploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.