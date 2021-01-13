PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $858,750.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $858,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $894,000.00.

On Friday, November 13th, David Spector sold 30,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,690,200.00.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PFSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

