Peony (PNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $79,807.73

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 39% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Peony token can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $79,807.73 and $3,755.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016802 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Peony Token Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,228,365 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

