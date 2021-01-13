People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 800846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEO shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$15.22 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.22 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$14.50 to C$15.22 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.84 million and a PE ratio of -456.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that People Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO)

People Corporation delivers employee group benefit consulting, third-party benefits administration, and pension and human resources consulting services to help companies recruit, retain, and reward employees. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan marketing and recommendations, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

