pEOS (PEOS) Trading 55.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $190,159.43 and $1,869.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 55.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

pEOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

