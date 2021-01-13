PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 39.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 543,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,558,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $142.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,361,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,900. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

