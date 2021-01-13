Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 9,183 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

