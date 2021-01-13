Perlin (PERL) Achieves Market Cap of $12.71 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Perlin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $12.71 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00384204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.73 or 0.04161931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013165 BTC.

About Perlin

PERL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

