Perlite Canada (CVE:PCI) Trading Down 1.2%

Perlite Canada Inc. (CVE:PCI) was down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 66,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.76 million and a PE ratio of 13.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Perlite Canada Company Profile (CVE:PCI)

Perlite Canada Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells perlite and vermiculite minerals that are used in horticultural and industrial sectors. It also offers water repellent cavity insulation products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Lachine, Canada.

