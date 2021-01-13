Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,951 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Perrigo worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Perrigo by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 72.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 84.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $670,343.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

