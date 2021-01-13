Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) and Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Financial Comparison

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) and Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Datatec has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Persimmon has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Datatec and Persimmon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datatec $4.30 billion 0.10 $14.24 million $0.19 22.11 Persimmon $4.66 billion 2.49 $1.08 billion $6.87 10.60

Persimmon has higher revenue and earnings than Datatec. Persimmon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Datatec and Persimmon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datatec N/A N/A N/A Persimmon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Datatec and Persimmon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datatec 0 0 0 0 N/A Persimmon 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

Datatec pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Persimmon pays an annual dividend of $3.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Datatec pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Persimmon pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Persimmon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Persimmon beats Datatec on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services. It offers solutions through a network of service providers, systems integrators, and specialty resellers under the Westcon and Comstor brands. The Logicalis segment provides ICT infrastructure solutions and services with a focus on data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization. The Corporate, Consulting, and Financial Services segment provides strategic, trusted advisory, modeling, and market intelligence services to the telecoms, media, and technology industries, as well as finance leasing services. Datatec Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Sandown, South Africa.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

