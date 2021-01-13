Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45,474.00

Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45,474.00 and traded as low as $45,000.00. Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) shares last traded at $45,000.00, with a volume of 6,749 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is £454.74 and its 200-day moving average price is £451.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L)’s payout ratio is currently 20.89%.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 51 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £454.57 ($593.90) per share, for a total transaction of £23,183.07 ($30,288.83). Also, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 43 shares of Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £456.69 ($596.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,637.67 ($25,656.74).

Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) Company Profile (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

