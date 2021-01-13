Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

PSNL opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 94,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $2,513,736.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,045 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,802. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 18.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Personalis by 25.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

