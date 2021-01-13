PetMed Express (PETS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $689.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $198,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PETS. BidaskClub raised shares of PetMed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

