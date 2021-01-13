PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PetroChina in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetroChina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.97.

Shares of NYSE PTR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,276. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $71.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PetroChina by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 272,964 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at $19,457,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 6,874.4% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 196,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 193,309 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 44.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 602,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 183,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 182,721 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

