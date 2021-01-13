PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) fell 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 537,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 358,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that PetroShale Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc, an oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Fort Berthold, primarily in McKenzie and Dunn counties, North Dakota. It also holds interests in Richland County, Montana; and royalty interests in Alberta and Ontario.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.