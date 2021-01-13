Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.97

Shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.97 and traded as high as $22.03. Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 3,762,524 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €21.51 ($25.31).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

