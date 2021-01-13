Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report sales of $12.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $13.81 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $48.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.15 billion to $49.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.34 billion to $62.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

