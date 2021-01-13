Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Cut by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.
Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. 881,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. The company has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.
