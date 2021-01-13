Phala.Network (PHA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.14 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $17.10 million and $5.14 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00030566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00108950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00241334 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00060130 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058601 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,109,291 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

Phala.Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.