Phantasma (SOUL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $127,956.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Phantasma has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $127,956.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,157.58 or 0.99910300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013186 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

