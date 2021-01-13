Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $123,875.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,367.94 or 1.00001531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013832 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.