Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director Sells $448,198.20 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $448,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 65,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,021. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a current ratio of 18.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

