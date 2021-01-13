Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.