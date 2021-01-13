PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $127,143.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00027112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00111541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00260034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00063131 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,830.09 or 0.94835287 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

