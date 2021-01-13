PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0280 on Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $117,531.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00108245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00239769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00060160 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00058208 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.