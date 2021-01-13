Phore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,226.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $28,226.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001755 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005968 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,104,426 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

