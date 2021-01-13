Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Down 6.2%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 4,529,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 7,582,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 445.58% and a negative net margin of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Phunware by 6,293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

