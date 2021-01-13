PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,516.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00006253 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $785,195.04 and approximately $3,516.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00106483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060349 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00239234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,321.48 or 0.86261625 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

