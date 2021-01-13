Pillar (PLR) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Pillar has a market cap of $5.36 million and $15,016.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00388851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.36 or 0.04259911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

