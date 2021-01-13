PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 158.3% in December

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $12.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

