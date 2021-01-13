Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $8,371.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.21 or 0.00354210 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002867 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.01039285 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,533,408 coins and its circulating supply is 424,272,972 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

