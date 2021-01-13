Pinnacle Bank Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.04. 83,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.65 and its 200-day moving average is $200.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $244.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

