Pinnacle Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,263,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,465 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 297,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 266,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 60,187 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.58. 6,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $91.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

