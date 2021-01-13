Pinnacle Bank Sells 3,846 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $2,258,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.27. The company had a trading volume of 848,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.