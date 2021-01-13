Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 52,570 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,570 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $28,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

SPTL traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.71. 2,736,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,277. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

